English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HDFC sells over 2% stake in oil explorer HOEC during July-March for Rs 61 crore

    Out of 1,15,72,786 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the Corporation in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEC), the Corporation has sold 28,89,638 shares representing 2.19 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HOEC, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

    PTI
    March 25, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has sold over 28.89 lakh shares held in Hindustan Oil Exploration Ltd (HOEC) during July 2021 to March 2022 for Rs 61 crore.

    Out of 1,15,72,786 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the Corporation in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEC), the Corporation has sold 28,89,638 shares representing 2.19 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HOEC, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

    Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said the shares were sold on the secondary market through stock exchanges.

    HDFC said the shares have been sold between July 9, 2021 and March 24, 2022 (including these dates).

    The sale crossed the 2 per cent threshold on a cumulative basis, on March 24, 2022.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The sale transactions were carried out through stock exchanges at the prevailing market price. The total consideration for the sale of 28,89,638 equity shares is Rs 61.04 crore,” HDFC said.

    HOEC, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in India, both onshore and offshore, was incorporated in September 1983.

    The company participates in various oil and gas blocks which are in the nature of joint operation through production sharing contracts between the company and government along with other entities.

    In 2020-21, the company had standalone income of Rs 111.26 crore.

    In FY20, its income was Rs 201.41 crore, while in FY19, it was Rs 246.96 crore.

    Stock of HDFC Ltd were trading at Rs 2298.60 apiece on BSE, down by 0.53 per cent from previous close.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #HDFC Ltd #Hindustan Oil Exploration Ltd (HOEC)
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.