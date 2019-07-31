App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC lowers lending rates by 10 bps to new & existing loans

For loans above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, the new rates will 8.85 percent and 8.80 percent for women borrowers and for those above Rs 75 lakh, the prices will come down to 8.90 and 8.85 percent respectively, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mortgage major HDFC July 31 announced reduction in retail loan pricing by 10 basis points across tenors and buckets of loans, both for new as well as existing borrowers, effective July 31.

For home loans up to Rs 30 lakh, the financier is offering 8.60 percent now. For women borrowers, the new rate is 8.55 percent, the largest mortgage lender said in a statement, adding the rate reduction will be applicable to existing borrowers as well.

For loans above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, the new rates will 8.85 percent and 8.80 percent for women borrowers and for those above Rs 75 lakh, the prices will come down to 8.90 and 8.85 percent respectively, it said.

Close

Earlier this month, State Bank had reduced its lending rate by 5 basis points across all tenors. It had also lowered its one year rates to 8.40 percent from 8.45.

related news

The rate reductions come after the RBI lowered the policy rate by a cumulative 75 basis points to 5.75 percent in three successive steps since February and prodding banks to pass on the benefits to end-customers, as they have lowered only 21 bps as of June.

Since June, many banks such as Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and IDBI Bank have also reduced their loan pricing.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Business #HDFC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.