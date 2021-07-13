HDFC Life Insurance Q1 Net Profit seen up 4.2% YoY to Rs. 470.2 cr: ICICI Direct

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Life Insurance to report net profit at Rs. 470.2 crore up 4.2% year-on-year (up 20.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 19.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 45.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,844.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 24.3% Y-o-Y (down 4.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 312.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More