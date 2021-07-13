HDFC Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 27.8% YoY to Rs. 8,511.3 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Bank to report net profit at Rs. 8,511.3 crore up 27.8% year-on-year (down 2.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 9.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,191 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 19.7% Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,356.8 crore.

