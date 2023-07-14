English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HDFC Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 24.3% YoY to Rs. 11,427.2 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 21.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 23,689.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang

    Broker Research
    July 14, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
    HDFC Bank

    HDFC Bank

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Bank to report net profit at Rs. 11,427.2 crore up 24.3% year-on-year (down 5.1% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 21.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 23,689.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 17% Y-o-Y (down 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,986.2 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    Nirmal bang_Banking & NBFC

    Broker Research
    Tags: #banking #earnings #HDFC Bank #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll #sector report
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 02:05 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!