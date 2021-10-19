Delhi Cyber police arrests 12, including 3 HDFC Bank employees for fraud

HDFC Bank on October 19 said it detected certain suspicious transactions within its system. The bank reported the incident to the Delhi Cyber Crime Cell. Based on the complaint the police arrested 12 persons including three bank employees.

"Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. We reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation and lodged an FIR" the bank said.

Based on the FIR, the Delhi Police arrested 12 people including three who are working within the bank. The arrests were made in Delhi yesterday, according to a bank communication official.

The Bank said it suspended the three people pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The bank is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. At HDFC Bank, there's zero tolerance for any misconduct, financial or otherwise," HDFC Bank said.

Delhi Cyber Crime chief said overall 12 persons were arrested including three HDFC bank employees in relation to the incident.

He said the fraudsters were involved in attempts to make unauthorized withdrawals from a high-value NRI account. The Police recovered a fraudulently obtained checkbook from the suspects along with sim card with phone number identical to that of the account holder’s US-based phone number.

After the complaint was received, the Delhi Cyber Crime team was tasked to identify the culprits on the basis of technical footprints and human intelligence.

“On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” the statement said.

How the crime happened

According to the Police, from the interrogation of the accused persons revealed that the main mastermind has come to know that an NRI account is dormant and has huge funds. With the help of one female employee of HDFC Bank, the perpetrators got issued a checkbook of the said account and also got removed the debt freeze of the account.

The investigation has revealed that HDFC bank employee was promised Rs 10 lakhs and an insurance business of Rs 15 lakhs. In the earlier instances, there were attempts of withdrawal of money from this account. Two cases were earlier registered one at Ghaziabad, UP, and one at Mohali, Punjab.