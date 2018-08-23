App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies open two IoT innovation centres in US and India

IoT innovation labs such as these help organizations take IoT concepts to full-scale deployment by offering a sandbox environment to experiment with different technologies across the IoT ecosystem

Neha Alawadhi
 
 
HCL Technologies  today said it has launched IoT COLLAB, two Internet of Things (IoT) innovation centres in Seattle, Washington, and Noida, India.


Each IoT COLLAB will serve as a collaborative incubation lab that lets Fortune 500 companies accelerate IoT initiatives by bringing together technology experts, partners, financial advisors and other stakeholders to take advantage of IoT, which is expected to be a $1 trillion market by 2021.


IoT innovation labs such as these help organizations take IoT concepts to full-scale deployment by offering a sandbox environment to experiment with different technologies across the IoT ecosystem. Participating companies work from a prototype unique to their business models leading them to create appropriate models through collection of data produced by IoT devices.


Looking at a collaboration-led approach, HCL is enabling a leading medical technology company to embark on its Industry 4.0 journey and substantially improve overall equipment effectiveness across its manufacturing plants by leveraging state-of-the-art sensors, gateways, and machine learning techniques to predict equipment failure and take corrective actions.


“IoT needs a mix of existing and emerging technologies, systems and standards that are constantly evolving, making the IoT solution implementation process difficult for companies,” said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of IoT WoRKS, HCL Technologies. “Our vision for IoT COLLAB is it to help businesses transform into true 21st century enterprises by co-creating their transformation blueprint and execute it with award winning IoT-led solutions and leveraging our expertise to bring the to reality.”

An independent survey, sponsored by HCL Technologies last year, found that 82 percent of organizations embracing IoT believe they have a stronger place in the market. However, half of the companies surveyed said they were behind in their IoT implementation plans, with 43 percent saying if they fall behind with IoT, their customers will be the ones who suffer.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:04 pm

