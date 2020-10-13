172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|have-recovered-well-since-lockdown-says-itc-chairman-and-md-sanjiv-puri-5956561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surprised by ITC’s underperformance, says Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri

ITC's Sanjiv Puri said shareholder value is top priority, adding that he was 'surprised' by the stock price underperformance

Moneycontrol News

The company has “recovered well since the days of lockdown,” Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC, told CNBC-TV18 on October 13.

Commenting on sector performance, Puri said fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, especially staples, has 'done well' while discretionary segments “are a bit muted” and cigarettes “has been hit due to certain restrictions.”

Close
“In FMCG, we will aim for industry leading growth. The margin expansion trajectory looks good. When tax rate increases, cigarette revenue grows slower. The company’s cigarette business does well during stable tax regime,” he said.

“FMCG's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin are on a robust trajectory on scale advantages and premiumisation efforts. We have launched 41 new products in the first three to four months of the lockdown and are in a good position to harness growth in consumer business,” he added.

Puri said shareholder value is top priority, adding that he was 'surprised' by the stock price underperformance. “We have looked at various suggestions which have come in with respect to the capital allocation, dividend distribution, restructuring, among others,” he said.

On the hotels business, Puri said the company will “explore alternate structures” and that “timelines may get delayed due to COVID-19.”

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #ITC #Sanjiv Puri

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.