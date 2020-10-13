Surprised by ITC’s underperformance, says Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri

The company has “recovered well since the days of lockdown,” Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC, told CNBC-TV18 on October 13.

Commenting on sector performance, Puri said fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, especially staples, has 'done well' while discretionary segments “are a bit muted” and cigarettes “has been hit due to certain restrictions.”



#CNBCTV18Exclusive | #ITC's Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri joins us for an exclusive conversation.

'Have recovered well since the days of lockdown', he says COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show related news Top 10 richest self-made entrepreneurs in India aged 40 or under

China’s trade growth accelerates in September; exports up 9.9% Follow this thread for more pic.twitter.com/Taw0L5qEFY — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 13, 2020

“In FMCG, we will aim for industry leading growth. The margin expansion trajectory looks good. When tax rate increases, cigarette revenue grows slower. The company’s cigarette business does well during stable tax regime,” he said.

“FMCG's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin are on a robust trajectory on scale advantages and premiumisation efforts. We have launched 41 new products in the first three to four months of the lockdown and are in a good position to harness growth in consumer business,” he added.

Puri said shareholder value is top priority, adding that he was 'surprised' by the stock price underperformance. “We have looked at various suggestions which have come in with respect to the capital allocation, dividend distribution, restructuring, among others,” he said.

On the hotels business, Puri said the company will “explore alternate structures” and that “timelines may get delayed due to COVID-19.”