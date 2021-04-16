H.G. Infra Engg Q4 PAT seen up 38.2% YoY to Rs 70.9 cr: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects H.G. Infra Engg to report net profit at Rs 70.9 crore up 38.2% year-on-year (up 8.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 791 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 29.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 126.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

