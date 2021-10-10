MARKET NEWS

Grundfos signs MoU with TATA Projects to explore projects in environment, water

The MoU with TATA Projects would be done through cooperation and joint ventures in technology, identification of market and joint business development.

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST
Tata Sons is the holding entity of 153-year-old Tata business empire

Tata Sons is the holding entity of 153-year-old Tata business empire

Denmark-based pump manufacturer Grundfos has signed a memorandum of understanding with TATA Projects to cooperate and explore projects in environment, sustainability and water. The company unveiled an innovative drinking water and dispensing solution in New Delhi. The solution consists of intelligent pumps that control a membrane treatment system and a dispenser that provides clean and safe drinking water, a company statement said here.

The MoU with TATA Projects would be done through cooperation and joint ventures in technology, identification of market and joint business development. It was also aligned to the ongoing Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India, the statement said. Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane were present during the signing of MoU between Grundfos and TATA Projects, the statement said.

ALSO READ: India-Denmark premiers' meet | Narendra Modi welcomes Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen

"Grundfos is proud to be partnering with TATA projects to deliver innovative and green solutions to address India's water and environmental challenges. With TATA Projects' expertise in water and waste-water management solutions in the country and our intelligent solutions, this collaboration has the potential to strengthen India's water security…", Grundfos group executive vice president and COO, Stephane Simonetta said. The MoU was a good example of how sustainable technology and collaboration can help strengthen the 'Green Strategic Partnership' between Denmark and India. This mutually beneficial arrangement enables Denmark to deliver sustainable solutions to India that will help both countries, Svane said.

TATA Projects, COO –Urban Infrastructure, Rahul Shah said "while this solution is providing clean water to our construction staff and workers, we see a potential to scale the reach of this type of solution to communities that need decentralised drinking water solutions." The Green Strategy Partnership between Denmark and India was a key step in strengthening the collaboration between the two countries. The partnership is highly important — where both countries focus on expanding economic ties and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change, the statement added.
PTI
Tags: #climate change #Freddy Svane #Green Strategic Partnership #Grundfos #Mette Frederiksen #Tata Projects
first published: Oct 10, 2021 06:40 pm

