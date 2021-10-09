MARKET NEWS

India-Denmark premiers' meet | Narendra Modi welcomes Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen

The leaders of India and Denmark on Saturday signed agreements to intensify their cooperation in fighting climate change. PM Modi welcomed Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen who is on a three-day visit to India.

Associated Press
October 09, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen pose for media before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen pose for media before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi on Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen arrive before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
PM Narendra Modi, right, with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen arrive before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, poses for the media with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, right, and her husband Bo Tengberg upon their arrival at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
PM Narendra Modi, center, poses for the media with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, right, and her husband Bo Tengberg upon their arrival at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen greet each other after making a press statement in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
PM Narendra Modi, right, and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen greet each other after making a press statement in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen receives a bust of Mahatma Gandhi as a memento at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to the Indian independence leader, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo)
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen receives a bust of Mahatma Gandhi as a memento at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to the Indian independence leader, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
Danish PMMette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg offer tributes at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to the Indian independence leader, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg offer tributes at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to the Indian independence leader, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, inspects a joint military guard of honor upon her arrival at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, inspects a joint military guard of honor upon her arrival at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Associated Press
