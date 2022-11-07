GreenCell Express secures $40 million loan from ADB to produce 255 e-buses

Representative image

GreenCell Express Pvt Ltd will develop 255 e-buses with women-centric security features for the domestic market through a USD 40 million (about Rs 329 crore) loan from the Asian Development Bank.

These buses will serve as many as 50 lakh people every year on 56 routes in India, having security features such as panic buttons connected to command controls for immediate response to enhance safety of passengers, especially women, a statement from ADB said on Monday.

Overall, the project will reduce emissions by 14,780 tonne per year, ADB said.

"Decarbonization of public transport in India is essential for the country to reach its net-zero climate commitments, and it's important to ensure safety and security of women passengers to make travel more inclusive," said ADB Private Sector Operations Department Director General Suzanne Gaboury.

By providing safe transport for women, these intercity buses will enhance their ability to participate in economic and livelihood opportunities, Gaboury said.

According to ADB, India's public transport needs are expected to grow rapidly as the country urbanises.

In 2020, road transport accounted for 87 per cent of all passenger trips, 18 per cent of total energy consumption, and 11.7 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Safety features at project bus depots and e-buses will include cameras, panic buttons, adequate depot lighting, seating arrangements, tracking, and awareness-raising materials.

Training will be imparted to bus drivers and cabin hosts for safety protocols focused on women passengers.

GEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of GreenCell Mobility Private Limited (GreenCell) owned by Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

GGEF is an Indian alternative investment fund managed by EverSource Capital which mobilises institutional capital into green infrastructure.

"This funding accelerates our agenda of promoting and investing in clean and sustainable businesses in India to achieve India's climate objectives and Sustainable Development Goals," said EverSource Capital Managing Director and CEO Dhanpal Jhaveri.