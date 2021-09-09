MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Greaves Cotton announces entry in multi-brand EV retail segment

"These will be the first of its kind multi-brand retail stores for clean tech or electric mobility. We will start first with Bangalore. We will gauge the response and then we will go to the other major EV cities in the country," Nagesh Basavanhalli, Managing Director and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton told PTI.

PTI
September 09, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
Diversified group Greaves Cotton on Thursday announced its entry in the multi-brand electric vehicle retail segment.

Between Ampere Electric and Greaves, we have over 600 stores over 400 cities but this multi-brand EV retail stores network will be little more exclusive, he said

Introduced under the brand name AutoEVMart, the platform serves as a marketplace for EVs in the country, will offering e-two-wheelers and e-three-wheelers, among others, along with accessories, Greaves Electric Mobility said.

The company said it will be launching the first retail store under this new business soon.

Close

The announcement comes on the World EV Day, which is observed on September 9 every year.

The day marks the celebration of e-mobility. Special awareness campaigns are organised globally to educate people about the benefits of electric vehicles.

"AutoEVmart" platform is a concept that will enable consumers with a wide range of electric vehicles to choose from Ampere Electric to other brands in the EV space, said a release.

"AutoEVmart is part of our larger strategy to create an EV ecosystem which is built on wider choice, convenience and unique experience to consumers," Greaves Cotton Managing Director and Group CEO, Basavanhalli said on the retail store concept launch.

The company's entry into the multi-brand EV retail segment comes in line with the its ambitious campaign - ‘Moving Billions With Greaves,’ it said.

With this launch, Greaves Electric Mobility is participating in this global movement to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

The company wants to emphasize the affordability and reliability aspect of EVs to enable consumers with smooth last mile connectivity, it said.

The brand also said it is adopting a holistic approach in the EV market; bridging all aspects and setting up a one-stop shop for all consumer needs.
