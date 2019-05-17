App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt working on rules to shut down firms on grounds of national security: Report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will finalise these new laws over the next month to add to the 60-year-old rules for winding up a company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government is working on a new set of rules to allow closing a company on special grounds like national security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation, DNA reported. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will finalise these new laws over the next month to add to the 60-year-old rules for winding up a company.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The proposed new rules give the government the power to initiate winding up proceedings against a company if it has done anything against the interest of integrity and security of the State or harmed friendly relations with other countries through its operations.

"The other grounds on which a company can be wound up include just and equitable, non-filing of financial statements or annual returns for five consecutive years and the company's affairs being conducted in a fraudulent manner," an official told the paper.

related news

The person added that most of the grounds under the old rules would be retained. "However, the ministry is of the view that since the companies now have the option of seeking closure under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, the new rules should do away with the provision that allows the government to close a company if a special resolution for winding up is passed by the firm."

After the rules are finalised, Sections 270 to 303 and 324 to 365 of the Companies Act, 2013 will be notified.

The new rules empower both the central and the state governments to petition for closing a company under the Companies Act, 2013. If the company wants to terminate operations on its own, it can file for winding up or resolution under the IBC.

Before the IBC, the Companies Act, 2013 was burdened with both incorporation and dissolution of companies. The oldest version of the Companies Act in 1956 had three modes of shutting down a company. It was either voluntary, court-ordered or done under the supervision of the Court.

After the IBC was established, companies would be shut under it or under the Companies Act, 2013, depending on the nature of the case.
First Published on May 17, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Business #Companies #Companies Act #IBC #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat's Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to arrive s ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes cues from Princess Diana, stuns in ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan is pretty in lavender on the third day of the g ...

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at 39

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor hosts girlfriend Malaika Arora at sp ...

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Ranveer Singh Drops the Most Adorable Comment on Deepika Padukone's Ca ...

Kasargod Under-19 Cricket Team Does Aryabhatta Proud, Gets Bowled Out ...

Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in ...

Maruti Suzuki Opens its 400th ARENA Showroom in India

Silicon Valley-based IT Firm Sues US Govt for Denying H-1B Visa to Ind ...

BSE Sensex Increased 200 Points, NSE Nifty Reclaims 11,300 Level in Ea ...

Indian Rupee Declined 29 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar

Qatar Airways Says Will Seriously Consider Partnership Proposal From I ...

HBSE Board 10th Result 2019: Haryana SSE 10th Results to be Announced ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a 'pa ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally: Delay and wreckage by harsh weath ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,300 ahe ...

Yes Bank surges 6% after CEO Ravneet Gill brushes off R Gandhi appoint ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Battle for Bengal: Mamata terms Modi 'fascist', 'torturer' at Kolkata ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Chelsea Manning refuses to testify in investigation into Wikileaks fou ...

IndiGo promoters' spat is different from other airline crises; every d ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.