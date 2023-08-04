Govt mulls extension of 3-4 months to implement laptop, PC import curbs: Sources

Regulating import of laptops is not about licence raj but to ensure only trusted and verifiable hardware and systems is used by the Indian tech ecosystem, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said (Representative Image)

The Union government is likely to extend the implementation of import restrictions on laptop, personal computers, tablets and server manufacturers by three to four months, to allow them to transition smoothly, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

This comes hours after Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that "there will be a transition period" with the details coming out soon; in a relief to panicked manufacturers who were perplexed over the scope and details of the sudden notification.

According to this notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries released on August 3, computer manufacturers will now need a valid license and would pay duty to import PCs, laptops, tablets, servers etc.

The only exemption on the import licence will be for up to 20 items per consignment for the purpose of research and development, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export and for product development.

Meanwhile, the Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT) whose members include top laptop, personal computer (PC) and server makers such as Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo and Asus among others, is preparing its representation to be sent to the government on August 5. The industry body will be seeking at least six months of extension for implementing these rules.

Purpose of the move

Chandrasekhar clarified on August 4, that regulating import of laptops is not about licence raj but to ensure only trusted and verifiable hardware and systems is used by the Indian tech ecosystem.

He also said that the government's objective through this is "to ensure trusted hardware and systems, reduce import dependence and increase domestic manufacturing of this category of products."