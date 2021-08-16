MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt may propose United India Insurance for privatisation: Report

The government has set an ambitious divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for fiscal year 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Moneycontrol has previously reported that privatisation of two state-owned banks and one general insurer is unlikely to be completed this fiscal year, and the process might be pushed to FY23. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Moneycontrol has previously reported that privatisation of two state-owned banks and one general insurer is unlikely to be completed this fiscal year, and the process might be pushed to FY23. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The government might propose United India Insurance for privatisation, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.

"The cabinet nod will be sought after other approvals in place," sources told the news channel.

Insurance companies are likely to be privatised before banks, the report said.

Also read: Explained | The General Insurance Business Nationalisation Bill and Opposition concerns

The Parliament recently passed the General Insurance Business Nationalisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which permits the Centre to dilute its stake in state-owned general insurers below 51 percent.

Close

Related stories

The government has set an ambitious divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Moneycontrol has previously reported that privatisation of two state-owned banks and one general insurer is unlikely to be completed this fiscal year, and the process might be pushed to FY23.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business
first published: Aug 16, 2021 12:37 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.