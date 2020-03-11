App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may cut interest rate on PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Saving Scheme & Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

The government official sees scope for a 50 bps repo rate cut

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai
FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

The government is likely to reduce the interest rate on small savings schemes, a senior government official told CNBC-TV18.

This move is likely to affect interest rates of Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and other small savings schemes.

"The gap between the repo rate and the small savings rate needs to come down. Small savings rates are likely to be reduced," a government official told the channel.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Wading into the debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should cut policy rates to stem the economic slowdown after the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other prominent central banks announced a similar cut, the official said, "There is scope to cut repo rates by 50 bps. The Reserve Bank may reduce its policy rate by 25 bps. The repo rate should ideally be reduced between two Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets," the official added.  (100 bps=1 percentage point)

With coronavirus (COVID-19) battering global markets, the Federal Reserve on March 3 announced an emergency 50 bps rate cut in the 1-1.25 percent range, while the Bank of England on March 11 also cut interest rates by 50 bps to 0.25 percent. The pressure is now mounting on the RBI to do the same.

The official further said inflation is expected to be in the 4.6 percent range by July but there is "need to watch out for the real impact of COVID-19 in Q1 FY21."

rate cuts by central banks

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #investing #markets #Rate cut #RBI #Small Savings Scheme

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.