Govt gets 32 proposals from likes of Dell, Lenovo, Asus for Rs 17,000 crore hardware incentive scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government has received 32 applications from companies such as Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and Netware for the Rs 17,000 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, which includes laptops, tablets, and servers.

"We are likely to see expected incremental production of Rs 3,35,000 crore. Expected investment incrementally will be Rs 2,430 crore. The expected direct employment is going to be 75,000," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Dixon will have one plant in Noida where there will be more than 20,000 people working... We had an outlay of Rs 17,000 crore for PLI 2.0 but got proposals of more than this number... It shows people consider India as a trusted, high talent partner," he added.

Apple has not yet submitted an application for the laptop and tablet production incentive scheme. The application window closes at midnight today.