Govt amends green energy open access rules for wider access to renewable power

While the latest amendment was notified on May 23, the first amendment was notified on January 27 this year.

The Union government amended the green energy open access rules for the second time, in which it changed the name of the regulation to Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2023.

While the latest amendment was notified on May 23, the first amendment was notified on January 27 this year.

Under the latest rules, the government has allowed green energy open access to any consumer and the limit of the Open Access Transaction has been reduced from 1 MW to 100 kW for green energy, to enable small consumers also to purchase renewable power through open access.

"Provided that only consumers who have contracted demand or sanctioned load of 100 kW or more, either through single connection or through multiple connections aggregating 100 kW or more located in same electricity division of a distribution licensee, shall be eligible to take power through Green Energy Open Access and there shall be no limit of supply of power for the captive consumers taking power under Green Energy Open Access," read the latest amendment.

The government also extended the scheme to offer a waiver of surcharge for electricity generated through offshore wind by seven years - from 2025 to 2032. “Provided also that additional surcharge shall not be applicable in case electricity produced from offshore wind projects, which are commissioned up to December, 2032 and supplied to the Open Access Consumers," read the notification.

This is a change from the first amendment notified in January this year, in which the waiver of surcharge was to be offered to only those offshore wind projects that are commissioned up to 2025.

Currently, India has no offshore wind project. However, the government is likely to float the first tender on offshore wind soon.

"Green Energy Open Access Rules are a major step towards India going green and cutting emissions by 45 percent in line with India’s updated NDC target for 2030. It will also help bring down power cost significantly. I want you all to take advantage of the new rules and work with a vision to leave behind a greener planet for future generations," Union minister for power and renewable energy, RK Singh, told industry stakeholders in a meeting held on May 13.