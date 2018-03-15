Government plans to amend solar power bidding norms

The government is planning to amend solar power project bidding norms to ensure that private developers benefit from any increase of duties on equipment, according to a report in The Economic Times.

"The government will amend bidding norms for pass through of duties on solar modules to de-risk the projects," power minister RK Singh said.

The private developers had been demanding for changes in the bidding norms so that they may benefit from increased duties, which was not passed under the existing norms.

“Currently the bid documents provide that any change in tax structure will be pass through. We will add duties to the provision so that any changes in taxes and duties will be pass through,” Singh said.

The move will help attract bidders for this sector, which received less response to some of the recent solar auctions.

“The bid rate that has been achieved in the past, it won’t be possible in future if duties and taxes are not pass through,” a senior government official told the paper on the condition of anonymity.

India’s solar industry, which has been under the threat of high duty levies, has been waiting for key decisions on safeguards and anti-dumping duties on solar imports from China, Malaysia and Taiwan.

These changes may be included in the PPA (power purchase agreement) document, the report said.

In January, the Director General of Safeguards in January had proposed a whopping 70 percent safeguards duty on imports of solar cells and modules from China and Malaysia. The move, if approved, may affect the domestic solar manufacturers adversely.