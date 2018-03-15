App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government plans to amend solar power bidding norms

"The government will amend bidding norms for pass through of duties on solar modules to de-risk the projects," power minister RK Singh said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is planning to amend solar power project bidding norms to ensure that private developers benefit from any increase of duties on equipment, according to a report in The Economic Times  

"The government will amend bidding norms for pass through of duties on solar modules to de-risk the projects," power minister RK Singh said.

The private developers had been demanding for changes in the bidding norms so that they may benefit from increased duties, which was not passed under the existing norms.

Also Read — New norms for solar power bids to enhance transparency: MNRE

related news

“Currently the bid documents provide that any change in tax structure will be pass through. We will add duties to the provision so that any changes in taxes and duties will be pass through,” Singh said.

The move will help attract bidders for this sector, which received less response to some of the recent solar auctions.

“The bid rate that has been achieved in the past, it won’t be possible in future if duties and taxes are not pass through,” a senior government official told the paper on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read — Government brings in new norms on solar power procurement

India’s solar industry, which has been under the threat of high duty levies, has been waiting for key decisions on safeguards and anti-dumping duties on solar imports from China, Malaysia and Taiwan.

These changes may be included in the PPA (power purchase agreement) document, the report said.

In January, the Director General of Safeguards in January had proposed a whopping 70 percent safeguards duty on imports of solar cells and modules from China and Malaysia. The move, if approved, may affect the domestic solar manufacturers adversely.

tags #Business #Economy #India #solar

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC