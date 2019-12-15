App
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government incentive for FASTag; enjoy a 2.5% cashback

Hybrid lanes are introduced as a temporary measure, which will last for no more than 30 days to facilitate the shift to FASTags.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FASTag
FASTag

FASTags, the electronic payment method at toll plazas, introduced to shorten lines at toll plazas become mandatory today, December 15.

To facilitate this, the government of December 14 said that up to 25 percent of FASTag lanes on national highways would now be hybrid ones, with travellers choosing to pay by FASTag being incentivised.

Thus now, vehicles with FASTag will enjoy a 2.5 percent cashback till March 2020, while cash payment would invite doubled the toll charge, as per reports.

"Considering the request of NHAI and further the citizens are not put to inconvenience... it is decided that depending on the traffic pile-up at high traffic volume fee plazas, not more than 25 per cent 'FASTag lane of fee plaza' may be temporarily converted to hybrid lanes," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The hybrid lanes are however a temporary measure, which will last for no more than 30 days to facilitate the shift to FASTags.

The tag is affixed to a vehicle's windscreen and uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to collect toll payments as the vehicle passes through the plaza, not requiring it to stop.

The Rs 100 issuance fee was waived off, but customers have to pay Rs 250 as the security deposit and maintain a minimum balance of Rs 150. You will need to submit the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC), a passport-size photograph and identity proof.

The FASTags will also need to be recharged, either manually or linked to a mobile wallet, bank account or other payment methods as per one's preference.

Over 20 banks and fin-tech companies, currently support the FASTag, which has a validity of five years. Users get an alert on their mobile when the credit balance is low and can recharge it online.

A customer may call on the helpline number '1033' for any assistance related to FASTags, the ministry had said and added that they can also reach out to banks to obtain FASTags.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #cashback #FASTag #hybrid lanes #Payment #toll

