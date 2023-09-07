Google Cloud, ChatGPT dominate emerging skills demand in India: Udemy report

ChatGPT

Google Cloud and ChatGPT saw a massive 515 percent and 504 percent increase (respectively) quarter-on-quarter, vis-à-vis emerging skills demand in India, Udemy revealed in its Q2 2023 Workplace Learning Index.

The quarterly report highlights technical skills that are growing in demand among today’s professionals as they seek to keep pace with innovation and help support their company’s continued growth in today’s rapidly changing work landscape. It uses data from thousands of Udemy business customers worldwide. The skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy business collection from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023.

The latest Q2 Index shed light on skills that are witnessing a growing demand among Indian and global learners, particularly among those coming from the technological and professional skills domains. The following percentages reflect the highest increases in course consumption in India in Q2, as compared to the previous quarter:

Google Cloud witnessed the highest demand surge at 515 percent, as professionals seek to master cloud technologies for efficient data management, scalable solutions, and innovative business operations amid digital transformation.

At 504 percent, ChatGPT came a close second as it continues to emerge as a significant theme. As of June 30, Udemy reported seeing over 1.6 million learners enrol in ChatGPT-related courses, with 272,000+ enrolments in India alone.

Design Thinking also saw a significant surge vis-à-vis course consumption among Indian learners in Q2 at 145 percent. It is witnessing rising demand as professionals strive to leverage its potential for fostering innovation, problem-solving, and user-centric solutions.

Commenting on the report findings, Vinay Pradhan, Country Manager, Udemy India, said, “To remain competitive in today’s skill-focused economy, businesses and professionals must be equipped with ongoing skills development opportunities. To start, organisations need to identify skill gaps within their teams and offer personalised learning opportunities. This empowers their employees to leverage the transformative technologies that will help enhance customer experiences, drive innovation, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

“We are in the midst of a shift to a skills-based economy where organisations are identifying the skills available within their teams and addressing any gaps,” said Caoimhe Carlos, Vice President of Global Customer Success at Udemy.