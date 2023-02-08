English
    Google AI chatbot Bard offers inaccurate information in company ad, shares slump

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

    Google shares slipped on Wednesday after it published an online advertisement in which its much-anticipated AI chatbot Bard delivered an inaccurate answer.

    The tech giant posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics, but it delivered an inaccurate answer that was spotted just hours before a launch event for Bard in Paris.

    Shares of the Google's parent Alphabet were down 7.8% in active trading, outpacing declines in the broader S&P 500, which was off by 1%. Rival Microsoft's shares were marginally higher on the day.

    In the advertisement, Bard is given the prompt: "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?"