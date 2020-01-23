App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir suspends ‘certain flights’ after delay in aircraft delivery

Airbus and Pratt & Whitney unable to deliver Airbusneo aircraft as per schedule

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

Low cost carrier GoAir has been forced to temporarily ‘suspend certain flights’ due to delays in the delivery of A320neo aircraft but reiterated that it remains on track to meet capacity expansion targets.

“We have been informed by our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through 9th March 2020 that are required to support our current growth,” a spokesperson of the airline said in a statement on January 23.

“As a result, we have been forced to temporarily suspend certain flights that are part of our network, schedule and open for sale,” added the spokesperson.

GoAir didn’t specify which flights have been suspended.

The aircraft are part of the 144 Airbusneo order that the Wadia family-owned airline had made. After initially ordering 72 neo planes, GoAir had doubled the number, in 2017.

The suspension comes on the wake of Neo engines developing problems, both in the case of GoAir and IndiGo, which is the other airline in the country that operates these aircraft. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, had recently got a relief when aviation regulator DGCA extended the deadline to replace the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines of the airline's A320neo aircraft.

Operations impacted

Reports said GoAir had cancelled 40 flights over two days, in November last year. The airline had also faced engine issues during the month.

The airline, which has expanded capacity by 30 percent each of the last three years, will want to maintain the rate in 2020, too.

“GoAir remains on track to receive 12-15 aircraft each year through the end of 2025 in support of our planned growth,” the spokesperson said.

It remains to be seen if the suspension and delay in the deliveries will impact that schedule.

“In the last four weeks, we have gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting our current operation of the fleet. And now, we have been informed by our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through 9th March 2020 that are required to support our current growth,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added:

“We would like to assure our customers and partners that our currently published schedule incorporates a conservative view of aircraft and engine deliveries as provided by Airbus and Pratt & Whitney to minimize, or eliminate, the need for flight cancellations in the future.”

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #Business #GoAir

