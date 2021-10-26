MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Glenmark launches unique fixed dose combination drug for diabetes

The Mumbai based drug firm said it has introduced fixed dose combination (FDC) of its novel, patent protected Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) – Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) – Vildagliptin, with Metformin.

PTI
October 26, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)

 
 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has become the first company in the world to launch a unique fixed dose combination drug for diabetes in India.

The Mumbai based drug firm said it has introduced fixed dose combination (FDC) of its novel, patent protected Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) – Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) – Vildagliptin, with Metformin.

The combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg), Vildagliptin (50 mg) and Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose to be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients.

The drug firm said it has launched the same under two brand names — Remo MV and Remozen MV.

"Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin fixed dose combination (FDC) and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug," the drug firm noted in a statement.

Close

While the average daily cost of therapy of existing brands in the same drug category is around Rs 75, Glenmark’s product has been launched at a price of Rs 16.50 per tablet, to be taken twice daily; which amounts to Rs 33 as the per day cost of therapy.

"Diabetes is a key focus area for Glenmark and we have been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetes patients in India," Glenmark India Formulations Group Vice President and Business Head Alok Malik stated.

The company had received approval from the DCGI for manufacturing and marketing this fixed dose combination in September 2021.

Globally, SGLT2 inhibitors and DPP4 inhibitors are emerging as the preferred treatment option for the management of Type 2 diabetes.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 7.7 crore adults are living with diabetes as of 2019.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Diabetes #Glenmark
first published: Oct 26, 2021 11:38 am

