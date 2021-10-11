MARKET NEWS

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Studies show that close to 2.5 million people suffer from COPD in Spain.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched the Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name Tavulus in Spain for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaging the lung tissue and narrowing the airways, all of which make breathing difficult.

Tavulus is a long-acting bronchodilator that helps to open the airways and makes it easier for air to get in and out of the lungs. It also works to prevent sudden, short-term worsening of COPD symptoms.

''Since its launch, we have seen the multiple therapeutic benefits of Tavulus in other markets, and we are pleased to extend these benefits to patients in Spain. This inhalation therapy has been shown to significantly aid in the daily management of COPD,'' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Vice President - Business Development Jiri Havranek said in a statement.

In November 2017, a Europe-based unit of Glenmark entered into a strategic, exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and the UK.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker is planning subsequent launches of the product across these markets under the brand name Tiogiva in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, and Norway; Tavulus in Denmark and Netherlands; and Tiotropium Glenmark in Germany. Glenmark has a presence across generics, specialty and OTC businesses with operations in over 50 countries.

first published: Oct 11, 2021 12:57 pm

