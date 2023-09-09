G20 welcomes IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper on cryptocurrencies

G20 discussion paper further added that they welcome the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIH) Report on Lessons Learnt on CBDCs.

G20 leaders agreed on the IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper on cryptocurrencies, including a roadmap, that will support a coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework, said the discussion paper on September 9.

"Taking into account the full range of risks and risks specific to the emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) and ongoing global implementation of FATF standards to address money laundering and terrorism financing risks," said the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

G20 declaration further added that they continue to closely monitor the risks of the fast-paced developments in the cryptoasset ecosystem.

" We endorse the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB’s) high-level recommendations for the regulation, supervision, and oversight of crypto-assets activities and markets and of global stablecoin arrangements," it added.

