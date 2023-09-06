G20: China opposed key suggestions from India on women-led development, says source

Women-led development is one of India's six G20 priorities.

China has opposed key recommendations from India on women-led development, one of its six G20 priorities, as Beijing is firmly against "quota-based" systems of any kind, a source said.

The reservations were voiced by China in one of the meetings of the W20 (Women 20) engagement group under the G20 that has met a few times since February 2023. It is however not known exactly at which meeting the objections were raised.

The W20 engagement group under the G20 is tasked with deliberating and garnering consensus among member-countries on five crucial areas -- Women in Entrepreneurship, Women Leadership at Grassroots, Bridging the Gender Digital Divide, Education & Skill Development, and Women and Girls as change makers in Climate Resilience Action.

What are China’s objections?

One of the suggestions that China opposed pertains to the setting of a certain minimum quota for public procurement from enterprises led by or having a higher representation of women.

Following this push-back, New Delhi is now attempting to garner consensus on at least a percentage increase in procurement of goods and services for the public sector from organisations that are more gender-inclusive, the source added.

What is public procurement?

Public procurement refers to the process by which governments and state-owned enterprises purchase goods and services from the private sector. As public procurement utilises a substantial portion of taxpayers' money, governments are expected to follow strict procedures to ensure that the process is fair, efficient, transparent and minimises wastage of public resources.

"Since G20 deals with a wide spectrum of countries, something that seems as innocuous as women-led management has seen a push-back," the source said, adding that India has been pushing for women’s representation in all decision- making areas, including climate financing.

What implications do China’s objections have?

Support from member-countries is crucial since that ensures India's G20 priorities finds a place in the leaders' declaration in its fullest extent. Opposition over women-led development could mean that some crucial recommendations in this particular area may not find a place in the final communique, the source said, on the condition of anonymity as the deliberations are private.

This is not the first time Beijing is opposing New Delhi's preferences during its G-20 presidency now. Media reports last month said that China reportedly voiced opposition over the inclusion of the Sanskrit phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or One World, One Family, One Future, in documents pertaining to G20.

New Delhi is hosting the leaders from the world's top economies from Friday (Sept 9) for a two-day G20 summit, overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, worries over the global economy and climate change.