App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Further extend deadline for filing September GST returns till December 31: CAIT to FM Arun Jaitley

The Finance Ministry on October 21 extended the deadline for filing summary sales return GSTR-3B for the month of September by five days to October 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders' body CAIT on October 21 wrote to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking further extension of the deadline for filing summary sales return GSTR-3B for September till December 31, claiming issues arising due to technical glitches on the GST portal.

The Finance Ministry on October 21 extended the deadline for filing summary sales return GSTR-3B for the month of September by five days to October 25.

With this extension, businesses which wish to claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) benefit for July 2017-March 2018 period can do so till October 25.

In a letter to Jaitley, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said there are numerous technical glitches on the website because of which the dealers/consultants are unable to file their GSTR 3B return for the month of September.

related news

"In the wake of no proper functioning of GST portal causing lot of harassment to tax return filers, we at the first instance urged your good self to extend the due date of filing GSTR 3B for the month of September 2018 till December 31, 2018," CAIT said.

The traders' body said this will ensure ITC of FY 2017-18 is not lapsed and further to make it in tune with annual return filing due date.

"It may also be inferred from the facts that the intention of the government is to increase the revenue out of late fees income, which is shameful," CAIT said in the letter.

It flagged technical issues in the portal since the last 2-3 days claiming it cannot take more than 1,50,000 users at a time and is down due to server.

It further said the entered figures are automatically being converted into zero and miscellaneous errors are popping up at the time of uploading.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 07:45 pm

tags #Business #Finance Ministry #GST #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.