MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Fuel price hike: Petrol touches all-time high of Rs 84.95/litre in Delhi

Diesel prices in the two cities are now at Rs 71.13 per litre in Delhi and Rs 81.87 per litre in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
Fuel prices hiked. Petrol touches all-time high in Delhi (Representative Image)

Fuel prices hiked. Petrol touches all-time high in Delhi (Representative Image)

Petrol price touched a record high of Rs 84.95 per litre in Delhi on January 18. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each in the national capital and elsewhere, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

After the price hike, petrol in Delhi is now at its highest ever, at Rs 84.95 per litre; while the cost in Mumbai is Rs 91.56 per litre, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Diesel prices in the two cities are now at Rs 71.13 per litre in Delhi and Rs 81.87 per litre in Mumbai.

This price hike comes after a 23 paise (petrol) and 26 paise (diesel) hike on January 7.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Close
The previous highest ever rate of Rs 84 a litre for petrol in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018. On that day, diesel too had scaled to an all-time high of Rs 75.45 a litre.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #diesel #fuel #fuel prices #India #petrol
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.