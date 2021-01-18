Fuel price hike: Petrol touches all-time high of Rs 84.95/litre in Delhi

Fuel prices hiked. Petrol touches all-time high in Delhi (Representative Image)

Petrol price touched a record high of Rs 84.95 per litre in Delhi on January 18. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each in the national capital and elsewhere, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

After the price hike, petrol in Delhi is now at its highest ever, at Rs 84.95 per litre; while the cost in Mumbai is Rs 91.56 per litre, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Diesel prices in the two cities are now at Rs 71.13 per litre in Delhi and Rs 81.87 per litre in Mumbai.

This price hike comes after a 23 paise (petrol) and 26 paise (diesel) hike on January 7.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

The previous highest ever rate of Rs 84 a litre for petrol in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018. On that day, diesel too had scaled to an all-time high of Rs 75.45 a litre.