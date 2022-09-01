business From pivots and a near sale to becoming a unicorn: The Shiprocket story Shiprocket's journey began in 2012 as Bigfoot retail solutions, as an ecommerce marketplace like Shopify. It later pivoted based on demand to a logistics tech platform that wants to provide an Amazon Prime like experience for direct to consumer brands in India. It uses a data engine that recommends courier service for a business and chooses a courier company, prints shipping labels, and tracks orders from a single panel. With over 17 courier partners on board, the company enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across more than 29,000 pin codes in India and 220 destinations worldwide. Shiprocket, which counts Zomato as a strategic investor, became a unicorn earlier this month when it issued shares to existing investors at a valuation of $1.2 Billion. On this episode, the founders of Shiprocket sooke about - Its tale of pivots before it found a compelling product market fit - Raising funds amid a funding winter - Life after unicorn - Global ambitions