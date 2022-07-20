English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Freedom of Indian passport holder back to pre-pandemic levels but way behind top-ranking Japan: Henley report

    Indian passport's rank, however, stood 87th on the list with access to 60 countries. The country's passport now has access to almost the same number of destinations as it had during the pre-pandemic era.

    July 20, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

    Japan's passport remains the most powerful for the fifth year in a row, according to the latest rankings released by Henley Passport Index.

    It has visa-free access to 193 countries. Indian passport's ranked at 87 with access to 60 countries. The passport now has access to almost the same number of destinations as it had during the pre-pandemic era.

    Japan is followed by Singapore and South Korea, with access to 192 countries each. The rest of the top 10 include European countries such as Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, and Italy.

    UK's passport slipped one spot to rank six while the US ranked seventh.

    Afghanistan stood last on the list.

    Close

    Related stories

    Recovering to pre-pandemic level

    Lifting of international travel ban has helped passports regain strength. Indian passport has recovered almost to pre-pandemic levels with access to 60 countries in 2022. At the height of the pandemic, in 2020, it had access to only 23 countries.

    People with a Japanese passport, which now enjoys access to 193 countries, could only travel to 76 countries in 2020.

    Russia and Ukraine, which have been at war since February, ranked 50 and 35 respectively.

    Traffic returning to pre-pandemic level

    The report also stated that the demand for international travel had recovered almost 60 per cent in Europe and North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, the demand has recovered only 17 per cent.

    Marie Owens Thomsen, chief economist at International Air Transport Association (IATA), was quoted by Tekedia as saying that the passenger numbers should reach 83% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

    "By next year, many markets should see traffic reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels, while we expect this to be the case for the industry as a whole in 2024," she said.

    Henley Global used data from IATA to arrive at the rankings in the Henley Passport Index.
    Tags: #air travellers #Indian Passports #most powerful passports
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.