    India to see 400 million air travellers in 7-10 years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years.

    August 23, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    India is expected to see a total of 400 million air travellers in the next 7 to 10 years, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

    He also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years.

    There were around 200 million air passengers, including domestic and international travellers, pre-pandemic and the number is expected to double to 400 million over the next 7 to 10 years, the minister said.

    Speaking at a conference organised by industry body Assocham, Scindia said the country is projected to have a total of 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026.

    The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 01:02 pm
