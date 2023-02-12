English
    Foreign institutions pull out Rs 9,600 crore from Indian equities so far this month

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    Foreign investors continue to desert Indian stock markets as they pulled out over Rs 9,600 crore this month so far on costlier valuation of domestic equities compared to other emerging markets.

    The outflow comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 28,852 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in January. This was also the worst outflow in the last seven months, data with the depositories showed.

    Prior to that, they made a net investment of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,238 crore in November.

    Going ahead, FPIs flow are expected to remain volatile as Indian equities given the increase in rate by central banks, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.