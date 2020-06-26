App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian is returning to India, to join Ashoka University as economics professor

Last year, Subramanian kicked off a controversy saying India’s Gross Domestic Product is overestimated by at least 2.5 percent between 2011-12 and 2016-17 due to a change in calculation methodology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Arvind Subramanian, the former chief economic adviser to Government of India, is set to join Ashoka University as a professor in the economics department and as founding director of the new Ashoka Centre for economic policy.

Subramanian, on June 26, tweeted that he will start the new assignment beginning July. He is presently the visiting lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School. At Ashoka Centre, Subramanian will engage in research and analysis on policy issues related to India and global development.

Close

Last year, Subramanian kicked off a controversy saying India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is overestimated by at least 2.5 percent between 2011-12 and 2016-17 due to a change in methodology for calculating GDP.

related news

Subramanian argued that the GDP growth during this period should be about 4.5 percent instead of the official estimate of close to 7 percent. "India changed its data sources and methodology for estimating real GDP for the period since 2011-12. This paper shows that this change has led to a significant overestimation of growth," Subramanian had stated in his research paper.

"Official estimates place annual average GDP growth between 2011-12 and 2016-17 at about 7 percent. We estimate that actual growth may have been about 4.5 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval of 3.5 - 5.5 percent," Subramanian said.

Subramanian was appointed as the CEA in October 2014 after the post was vacated by Raghuram Rajan who joined the RBI as governor. In 2017, his term was extended by one year by the Narendra Modi government.

His work is widely published in academic journals including the American Economic Review (Papers and Proceedings), Review of Economics and Statistics, Journal of International Economics among others.

Subramanian obtained his undergraduate degree from St. Stephens College in Delhi, his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, and his M.Phil and D.Phil from the University of Oxford, UK.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #Arvind Subramanian

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.