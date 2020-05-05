App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Force Motors reports total sales of 66 units in April

Domestic sales of small commercial vehicles (SCV) and light commercial vehicles (LCV) were at zero units but sales of utility vehicles, sports utility vehicles and tractor were at 46 units last month, Force Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Force Motors on Tuesday said its total sales stood at 66 units in April amid zero production on account of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Exports of SCV and LCV during the month stood at 20 units, but those of UV, SUV and tractors were at zero units, it added.

Exports of SCV and LCV during the month stood at 20 units, but those of UV, SUV and tractors were at zero units, it added.

Close
Production of vehicles across categories was zero in April, the company said.

First Published on May 5, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #domestic sales #Force Motors

