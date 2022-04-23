For SMEs, growth hinges on the quality of leadership

The leadership and managerial skills that make a success of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is not a well-researched area but available work on three sets of skills—functional, managerial and entrepreneurial—provide several interesting insights into what separates leaders from laggards.

For a new venture, the organisational ability of the promoter is not important for the growth of the firm but it is the technical or functional skills that count for most in the early stage of growth. Most crucial is the ability to assess resource needs for the early stage.

Research and our experience of working with SMEs indicate that the identification of growth opportunities, the ability to communicate the vision and planning for resources seem to be the most important skills for SME leadership.

Small businesses vary widely in management styles, organisational structures, capacity for growth and the state of business maturity.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the squeeze on these enterprises, which form a staggering 95 percent of all industrial units and are the largest employers in India next only to agriculture.

Here are a few challenges that could also be good differentiators for the sector:

Being hungry for growth even in a crisis

Being prepared to develop management capabilities

Embracing technology in transactions, relationships and interactions

Protecting key customer accounts

Retaining key employees

One of the difficulties in measuring what practices directly contribute to success is that very few practices can be generalised when it comes to SMEs. The diversity of the space is a challenge.

It starts at the top

We will dwell on building management capabilities for the leaders of SMEs. The Smart Growth column had touched upon the need for skilling to retain talent and now we will look at how it is connected with the promoter or an external CEO leading the SME.

More often than not, a family member of the promoter would be leading the firm. In SMEs, the decision-making is not just centralised at the top but everyone looks in that direction for most decisions.

Loyalty is highly valued and following this decision-making hierarchy is a way to exhibit that loyalty. In such a scenario, a leader who values development and is open to inputs, is willing to be vulnerable and admits fallibilities can become a role model.

These leaders can benefit cognitively by attending knowledge sessions and getting involved in industry forums and conventions but these are the basics and cannot be differentiators. Being future-ready by looking at the changing workforce trends and the social fabric is the most important thing.

Here is an example. Let us say the founders were people-friendly and wanted welfare for their employees but the family and friends occupied the top positions. Some were qualified on paper but were not devoted to the job for various reasons—perhaps they thought of it as their right.

Some others had sketchy experience of the roles they were assigned. There was no accountability at the top. Not surprisingly, the so-called leadership training for the next layer did not yield any results. The advice to involve the top layer in the development initiative was ignored.

Bespoke leadership

Fortunately, many SME owners are recognising that not developing skills is not an option anymore. They need skills in all areas—from how to upgrade technology, drive innovation for new products and hire and train second-level managers to maintain market position.

They also recognise that these are non-negotiable activities to be undertaken to drive expansion and profitable growth.

Many of the structures and frameworks on stages of growth do not apply to SMEs. Hence, bespoke leadership requires bespoke development. One alternative is to get an external coach or a mentor. At the sign of a mistake, there is a tendency to seek the intervention of external experts. The owners need to learn when to let go—much like a parent.

Of all the leadership dimensions, the most critical predictor of the successful performance of SMEs is entrepreneurial skills. Other managerial and functional skills are good for better management practices and have some correlation to success but not as much as this one. SMEs can always acquire those skills with external consultants of talent.





