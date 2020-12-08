PlusFinancial Times
Farmers' Protest | No meeting between farmers and govt on December 9, says AIKS leader Hannan Mollah

The farmers' union leader said the Union government is not ready to take back the farm laws.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 11:59 PM IST
AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah. (PC-ANI)

AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah. (PC-ANI)

With the Bharat Bandh coming to an end, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah informed that no meeting will be held between farmers and the government on December 9.

"No meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow. The government has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government's proposal," news agency ANI quoted Mollah as saying.

Farmers' protest | India observes Bharat Bandh as stalemate continues over farm laws; here are the highlights of the day

The farmers' union leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is not ready to take back the farm laws. He further added that farmers will hold a meeting at Singhu, on the Delhi-Haryana border, at 12 pm on Wednesday.

"Amit Shah told us that the government will give in writing amendments it is willing to make; we want repeal of laws, there is no middle path," Mollah added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met protest leaders on December 8.

Earlier in the day, farmer unions exempted emergency services and banks from the 'Bharat Bandh'. The impact of the shutdown was most felt in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. States such as Odisha, Maharashtra, and Bihar were also partially affected.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Bharat Bandh #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm laws #Farmers protest #Hannan Mollah #India
first published: Dec 8, 2020 11:59 pm

