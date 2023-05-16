Fallen tree brings traffic on Bengaluru's tech corridor to a grinding halt

Choked Outer Ring Road on Tuesday. Twitter/@kiranks24

Motorists on the Outer Ring Road were stranded for hours on Tuesday morning after a truck hit a tree, causing it to crash onto the road and bring traffic to a grinding halt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic south division) Sujeetha Salman tweeted: "A truck hit a tree near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road and the tree fell down causing traffic congestion. Motorists coming from Silk Board towards Ibbalur Junction are hereby requested to move on an alternate road route (sic)".

Motorists complained of heavy traffic between Silk Board and Marathahalli. Many took as long as 1.5 hours to cover even a 2Km stretch. Affected areas include Central Silk Board to Sarjapur/Bellandur junction, Koramangala and HSR Layout road. Many techies especially those working in Bellandur returned home due to traffic nightmare.

Choked roads in Bengaluru

Netizens took to social media to vent their anger. Dhaval Chaudhary, wrote on Twitter: "Working from cab today in Bengaluru as huge traffic jam between Sarjapur junction till Axa building BTM (~7km)".



I am one of those who don’t buy into the Bangalore always has bad traffic commentary. But today I have lost it too. My usual argument of, if you want to avoid traffic start early, has been debunked. I started at 740am from home and I am still on the road for a 6km commute. WTH.

Khalid Shaik, another netizen wrote: "Started to office at 9 and still struck in traffic for more than 1.5hrs and Google is showing another 1.5hrs . Very bad Traffic Jam".





Terrible Terrible traffic on road...

There is a big lorry breakdown..

In 2019, state government rolled out the 'bus priority lane', a dedicated bus lane for BMTC buses on the 17 km stretch between Silk Board and KR Puram on ORR at a cost of around Rs 14.3 crore. But the bollards were uprooted after the Metro work began on the stretch. It took up 4.5 metres on both sides (a total of 9m), which shrunk the road width.

According to the BMRCL's detailed project report for Outer Ring Road Metro (Central Silk Board-KR Puram), "The ORR/Phase -2A passes through a crucial IT corridor of Bengaluru that accounts for $21.38 billion or 32% of Bengaluru’s total IT revenue of $66.80 Billion which itself is 40% of India’s total IT revenue of $167 Billion as per ORR companies Association," it said.



"This 17 km corridor with the highest density of S&P 500 companies including several important IT giants like Intel, Microsoft, Accenture, Adobe advisory/financial/management firms like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley etc, employing 5.5 lakh professional on their campuses on this alignment has the peak hour traffic speed of a dismal 8 km per hour resulting in 470 hours lost per employee per year amounting to a colossal loss of $4.75 Billion per annum as stated by the ORR companies Association in their representation to BMRCL," it said.

According to BMRCL, Central Silk Board - KR Puram Metro section will be operational by 2025-2026.