    Explore The Tech Check For ESG Compliance

    Nisha Poddar sits down with two industry veterans to understand how can corporate India leverage 'Technology as an enabler for ESG' on the latest podcast of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

    High technology is paving a new path to sustainability and profitability for companies. The trick is to scale up efficiently and establish a culture of innovation. Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO at Thermax Limited and Sudipta Ghosh, Partner, PwC - Leader - Data & Analytics, ESG & Technology, tell Nisha Poddar how that might be achieved. Listen in!
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 08:17 pm
