App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Will Vijay Mallya be brought back to India anytime soon?

Watch the video to know what will happen after the United Kingdom Home Secretary ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

On February 4, the United Kingdom Home Secretary ordered the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for allegedly laundering Rs 9,000 crore.

The UK Home Secretary's order comes almost two months after the Westminster Magistrates' Court ordered Mallya’s extradition. So what happens now? How long will this process take? The Mallya case has been a protracted one, with too many twists and has spilled into the political arena as well.

In this video, our Opinion Editor, Viju Cherian gives you all the details.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Vijay Mallya #Vijay Mallya extradition

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.