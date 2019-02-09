Explained | Will Vijay Mallya be brought back to India anytime soon?

On February 4, the United Kingdom Home Secretary ordered the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for allegedly laundering Rs 9,000 crore.

The UK Home Secretary's order comes almost two months after the Westminster Magistrates' Court ordered Mallya’s extradition. So what happens now? How long will this process take? The Mallya case has been a protracted one, with too many twists and has spilled into the political arena as well.

In this video, our Opinion Editor, Viju Cherian gives you all the details.