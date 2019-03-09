App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: India becomes Trump’s latest trade target

Watch the video to know what does the withdrawal of tariff concessions available to India under the Generalized System of Preferences means for both countries.

Whatsapp

US president Donald Trump has announced plans to withdraw the tariff concessions available to India under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the US - duty free. So what does this means for both the countries and their trade relations?

President Trump says that India is not providing reasonable access to its markets and he has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs in the past. Under GSP, as many as 1,900 Indian products from sectors such as chemicals and engineering equipment, leather, textiles, gold, building materials, dairy items, get duty free access to the US market

According to President Trump, trading partners are taking advantage of the US and this needs to be fixed. This is also the prime reason for the current trade tensions between the US and China, so India is no different. India is the world's largest beneficiary of the GSP programme and ending its participation could be seen as the strongest punitive action against India since Trump took office in 2017.

According to the USA, higher tariffs on exports under GSP will kick in after 60 days after notifications are sent to Congress and the Indian government.

related news

But the Indian government believes this will have a limited impact. Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said that it will not have a significant impact on India's exports to the US. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations is also of the same opinion. The tariff impact will be to the tune of $190 million annually for India. Some experts believe, the goods exported through GSP also included items produced by small and medium enterprises, so it could affect employment in the sector.

So what does the US want and what will India next?

The US wants lower duties on its exports to India, including a zero duty on Harley Davidson motorcycles. It wants prices caps on medical devices such as stents and knee implants to be removed. The USA also wants India to remove barriers on imports of dairy products.

On a further course of action, the commerce secretary has said issues remained open for discussion in the future as nothing goes off the table. He has also for now rejected the need for any knee-jerk reactions and retaliatory actions. Experts suggest that India also has an option to approach the WTO dispute body, to deal with the US decision. However, bilateral talks would be ideal to resolve issues.

 
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 07:57 am

tags #Business #Companies #Generalized System of Preferences #GSP #India #video #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

PM Modi to Contest Lok Sabha Polls from Varanasi Again, BJP Decides to ...

AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019: BSEAP Releases Admit Cards at ...

How Doctrine of Necessity Forced Sonia Gandhi to Junk Her Retirement P ...

IPL 2019: Ricky Bhui Hopes to Repay SRH's Faith in Upcoming Season

Captain Marvel: 14 Must See Pictures from Hollywood Movie

Wawrinka Out-lasts Evans to Reach Indian Wells Second Round

Movies' First Look: Kalank First Posters OUT!

Mehul Choksi's Firm Passed Off Lab-grown Diamonds as Natural Stones, A ...

F1 Set to Reintroduce Point For Fastest Lap

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's cr ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

All England Championships 2019: India's campaign ends as Saina Nehwal ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to endorse Alvira Khan' ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli continues the fabulous streak scores h ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...

Ed Sheeran found a cat like himself, should The Wibbles be worried?

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.