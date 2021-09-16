automobile Explained | After GM and Harley Davidson, why ford is exiting India? US carmaker Ford has announced to shut down production in India due to mounting losses and lack of growth. But, this was not the only reason why the company had to exit India. Watch the video to know the factors that drove Ford and other auto majors out of India, and what it means for the country. What went wrong for Ford In India? What happens to the existing car owners? Let's find out.