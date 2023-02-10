English
    Expanded scope of TReDS will improve flow of working capital credit to small businesses

    The RBI has allowed insurance companies as the fourth participant on TReDS, in addition to MSMEs, buyers and financiers.

    Harsh Kumar
    February 10, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to expand the scope of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), a framework introduced in 2014 to facilitate the financing of the trade receivables of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

    “It is now proposed to expand the scope of TReDS by (i) providing insurance facility for invoice financing; (ii) permitting all entities/institutions undertaking factoring business to participate as financiers in TReDS; and (iii) permitting re-discounting of invoices (that is, developing a secondary market in TReDS),” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement on February 8. “These measures are expected to improve the cash flows of the MSMEs.”

    By providing insurance facility on TReDS, the RBI has allowed insurance companies as the fourth participant on TReDS, in addition to MSMEs, buyers and financiers.

    Here is a look at what platforms operators say and the views of MSME associations.