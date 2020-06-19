App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Zomato parts ways with company it roped in to deliver food through drones

Online food delivery company Zomato ends arrangement with TechEagle; says it will still go ahead with drone plans

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Binoy Prabhakar @binoy_prabhakar

Zomato will part ways with TechEagle Innovations, the drone startup it ‘acqui-hired’ with fanfare two years ago, putting a huge question mark on its plans to deliver food through these machines.

Zomato has decided to fire TechEagle founder Vikram Singh Meena and his team, but will go ahead with an upcoming mandatory test scheduled by aviation regulator DGCA for companies that want to commercialise drone operations, said two people familiar with the matter.  They spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A Zomato spokeswoman said her company and TechEagle have decided to operate as separate entities. “The company is thankful to Vikram for building a strong engineering foundation for its drones team, but we are no longer aligned about our future goals. Vikram and his team are supremely talented and we wish nothing but the best for them.”

Close

Zomato will move forward with drone testing as soon as it is safe for its team to travel to the designated testing locations, the spokeswoman said. The online food delivery company recently received permission from DGCA to begin testing drone delivery.

related news

Meena did not comment for the article at the time of publishing. The article will be updated when he responds.

Acqui-hiring is simply the process of purchasing a company principally to recruit its employees rather than buy the products or services. Zomato concluded such an arrangement with TechEagle in December 2018 soon after the aviation ministry legalised the commercial flying of drones.

“We believe that robots powering last-mile delivery is an inevitable part of the future and hence is going to be a significant area of investment for us,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal then said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Zomato #Zomato drone #Zomato techeagle

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.