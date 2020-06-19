Exclusive | Zomato parts ways with company it roped in to deliver food through drones

Zomato will part ways with TechEagle Innovations, the drone startup it ‘acqui-hired’ with fanfare two years ago, putting a huge question mark on its plans to deliver food through these machines.

Zomato has decided to fire TechEagle founder Vikram Singh Meena and his team, but will go ahead with an upcoming mandatory test scheduled by aviation regulator DGCA for companies that want to commercialise drone operations, said two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A Zomato spokeswoman said her company and TechEagle have decided to operate as separate entities. “The company is thankful to Vikram for building a strong engineering foundation for its drones team, but we are no longer aligned about our future goals. Vikram and his team are supremely talented and we wish nothing but the best for them.”

Zomato will move forward with drone testing as soon as it is safe for its team to travel to the designated testing locations, the spokeswoman said. The online food delivery company recently received permission from DGCA to begin testing drone delivery.

Meena did not comment for the article at the time of publishing. The article will be updated when he responds.

Acqui-hiring is simply the process of purchasing a company principally to recruit its employees rather than buy the products or services. Zomato concluded such an arrangement with TechEagle in December 2018 soon after the aviation ministry legalised the commercial flying of drones.

“We believe that robots powering last-mile delivery is an inevitable part of the future and hence is going to be a significant area of investment for us,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal then said.