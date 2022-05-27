Exclusive | HR is changing, increasingly getting catapulted to business operations: Chandrajit Pati of PI Industries

Talent acquisition and management are not the only aspects that human resource (HR) leaders are expected to look after in a corporate set-up now, they are increasingly getting catapulted into business operations, says Chandrajit Pati, a veteran HR leader and Chief People Officer (CPO) of listed agrochemicals firm PI Industries.

Pati said the shift in the role of HR has happened in phases―first due to the advent of technology, then rapid globalisation, and most recently, the outbreak of COVID-19.

Of late, there is a lot of focus on HR as attrition across sectors is high, talent acquisition is becoming expensive and challenging for several verticals, and organisations are expecting HR managers to play a larger role.

“All of a sudden HR has been catapulted to the business operations (space too)... When you handle people, you are not doing it in isolation anymore, you have to manage people along with other stakeholders, including your board, customers, in-house leaders and almost everyone in the ecosystem,” he told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

While handling HR strategy, one has to understand all aspects of the business. You have to be ahead of the curve, understand what’s coming, and keep an eye on what’s happening, for instance, on the environment and sustainability fronts, he said.

“For example, in the next three to five years, green energy will become predominant. As an HR leader do you have the capabilities to manage and facilitate the shift? This responsibility of HR to think futuristic, to better manage the entire business ecosystem, is only going to increase across sectors,” said Pati, who has over three decades of experience in the HR management space.

Talking about the changes in talent management space, more so after the pandemic, and the subsequent Great Resignation phenomenon, Pati said today HR has to meet the employees and understand them well. The great migration is still on―it’s because employees now have choices and are knowledgeable.

He said the employee-employer relationship is changing and employees are seeking to become partners in business. Talent managers will have a bigger role to play there—to understand what employees are looking for, what is changing for employees, their expectations, and how HR is able address all the expectations.

“Today, employees are aware and demanding partnership in business. HR will have a bigger role to play here—to fathom and work to understand what his or her employee is looking for, what is changing for employees, (the expectations) and how the HR manager is able to address that,” Pati explained.

He argued that as workspace dynamics are changing fast, building a professional relationship with co-workers does help in improving productivity, curbing attrition and growing the business.

“Relationship does not end with a few activities. Whether it is talent acquisition, talent management or talent development—all people in the HR ecosystem have to work together, so that the employee who joins the organisation, for whatever duration, builds a good professional relationship,” he added.





