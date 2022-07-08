Everything you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new-gen Brezza with significant updates to the interiors and exteriors as well as an updated engine that allows the car to rival the latest compact SUVs far better than its predecessor. Potential buyers can book the compact, whose base version is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, immediately.

We take a look at what makes the Brezza tick.

Design

The Brezza (Vitara has been dropped from the name) features a number of tweaks to the exteriors. Up front, it gets a new angular structure with a clamshell bonnet and a set of headlamp units that are more squarish than sleek.

The LED DRLs within the headlamp clusters are new and these flank a new grille design that is itself finished in a gunmetal shade. Lower down, the bumper is a lot bossier in traditional black cladding with a silver skidplate at the bottom to finish the job.

From the side, much of the silhouette doesn’t change, but a new set of 16-inch alloys makes itself prominent. At the rear, the tailgate has been given a new look as well. The tail lamp is slimmer, the bold Brezza badging. Again, a thick rear bumper allows for a more upright look with the rear skid plate finished in silver.

Overall, the dimensions of the new Brezza, except for the height, continue to measure the same as the previous-gen SUV. Length and width measure 3,995 mm and 1,790 mm, respectively while the height has gone up 45 mm to 1,640 mm. The wheelbase, too, remains the same at 2,500 mm.

The top two trims of the Brezza can be had with a dual-tone paint scheme. The contrast colour on the roof allows for a floating effect that also makes the car look longer than it actually is.

And finally, Maruti Suzuki is offering two optional exterior packages for those looking for a bit more personality. The ‘Metroscape’ package is priced at an additional Rs 42,000 and adds accessories that make the car look more urban in nature. They include door visors, a window frame kit, front and rear skid plates, OVRM covers and a number of interior garnishes as well.

The ‘Terrascape’ package, on the other hand, gives the Brezza a more rugged appearance with front and rear bumper accents, wheel arch kit, spoiler extender and OVRM covers among others. This package is priced at an additional Rs 39,990.

Powertrain

Powering the new Brezza is the 1.5-litre K15C engine that initially debuted on Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga and XL6. This naturally aspirated dual-jet VVT petrol engine produces 103 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. As standard, the Brezza comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Like the previous-gen SUV, the new Brezza also gets an automatic option. This time, however, the 4-speed AMT has been replaced with a new 6-speed torque converter with steering mounted paddle-shifters and is offered on all except the entry-level trim.

Additionally, the engine is a mild-hybrid with an integrated starter generator. The dual battery setup is charged with regenerative braking and provides the start-stop function at traffic signals as well as a brief power boost during acceleration and from a stand-still.

Interiors and features

Upon close inspection, a lot of the interiors seem to be shared with the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback. The black and brown dashboard design as well as the instrument cluster, switchgear, steering wheel and even the infotainment system seem to be shared. The interior scheme, however, is an all-black design. It also gets the old 7-inch infotainment unit, keyless entry, rear AC vents, central locking and a 12 volt power socket.

The top-spec variant, on the other hand, gets a number of features, some of which aren’t seen on its rivals. To start off, the infotainment screen grows into a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with Maruti’s SmartPlay Pro+ software, an Arkamys surround sound system and even Suzuki Connect, which is the company’s connected car technology. Additionally, you get a heads-up display, voice command support, automatic climate control, ambient light, USB Type-C as well as USB Type-A ports, Alexa compatibility, cruise control and a sun roof.

In terms of safety as well, the Brezza is fairly kitted. As standard, the Brezza features dual front airbags, an electronic stability programme, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and central locking. The top spec variant has six airbags, including side and curtain airbags and a 360-degree camera. Suzuki Connect adds in more features such as Stolen Vehicle Alert and tracking, Geofencing, emergency alert, breakdown call, immobiliser alert, live vehicle tracking and location sharing, and a host of other functions.

Price

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in a total of four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Additionally, the ZXi and ZXi+ variants also receive dual-tone options and have slightly higher prices. As we mentioned earlier, prices for the Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh for the LXi trim. All the way at the top sits the ZXi+ dual tone trim priced at Rs 12.46 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 13.96 lakh for the automatic.

Bookings for the Brezza are already underway and deliveries are expected to begin soon. However, there are reports that Maruti Suzuki has a 45,000-unit backlog on the previous-gen Vitara Brezza.

The Brezza is also going to be offered on a subscription basis at a starting monthly fee of Rs 18,300. This includes vehicle registration, maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

This means deliveries of the new Brezza could start in the next 2-3 months. In terms of rivalry, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza faces stiff competition from the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, as well as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is essentially a Toyota badged Brezza.