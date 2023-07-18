EV startups on hiring spree with focus on experienced candidates

Financing remains a challenge for electric mobility in India: CII Report

Electric vehicle (EV) startups are on a hiring spree to support their growth as the EV revolution takes centre-stage. Both manufacturers and solution providers are looking for talented individuals, and while they are looking at hiring people with an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) background, they’re also looking beyond.

Candidates with technical skills are more in demand, especially those with expertise in design, compliance testing, battery technology, and software development. The hike given to new joiners ranges from 10 to 40 percent, depending on the experience they carry.

Manufacturers like PMI Electro, Raptee, Odysse Electric Vehicles, Aarya Automobiles, e-Sprinto, and Motovolt Mobility, among others, are hiring between 50 to 120 candidates across verticals as they ramp up production and target new markets.

For instance, PMI plans to hire around 100-120 people in the coming months considering India’s growing e-bus market, and its capacity expansion with a new plant in Chakan.

Skills

Enigma said its hiring plans include looking beyond standard roles, as they are actively seeking to hire professionals at the CXO level. "The positions of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) will play pivotal roles in shaping Enigma's brand identity, market positioning, and strategic direction," the company said.

To ensure a wide talent pool and diverse perspectives, the startup will be prospecting in multiple locations, including in its headquarter Bhopal apart from Bengaluru, and Delhi.

Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, told Moneycontrol that his company is looking for battery technologists with expertise in cell manufacturing, battery management systems, and knowledge of relevant industry standards. Similarly, e-Sprinto is also looking for candidates skilled in electrical engineering and battery technology, as well as those with expertise in powertrains.

But it's not all technical. MBAs are increasingly in demand among EV startups, especially with manufacturers betting big on offline showrooms. However, experience is a must. For example, for roles in sales, Odyssey Electric Vehicles prefers MBAs who have been in the automobile industry for a minimum of two years.

On the other hand, EV solutions providers have more specific skill requirements. Electric vehicle and energy systems startup Orxa Energies prefers candidates, including recent graduates, who have been involved in projects that have entailed working with SAE, BAJA, or working on Formula E, etc. "This would enable them to apply their technical knowledge to real-world scenarios,’’ said Ranjita Ravi, Co-Founder, Orxa Energies.

SAE is an EV standards body, and BAJA is an EV design competition. Formula E is a racing championship for EVs.

Hike metrics

Startups like Komaki Electric Division, Enigma, PMI Electro, and Log9 Materials give an average salary hike of 5 to 30 percent to new hires, depending on the experience. Others say it depends on their need for a specific skill, the ESOPs allotted, and an estimation of how long the candidate is likely to be with the company.

For instance, Motovolt Mobility provides salary increments ranging from 20 to 40 percent for all kinds of hires.

"We've been a grounded company and have always offered promotions internally before looking out for new talent in senior positions. That said, when we do recruit, we ensure our employees are offered a comfortable salary, in addition to ESOPs," said Dinesh Arjun, Co-Founder & CEO at Raptee.