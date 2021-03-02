Elon Musk's Starlink internet services to be available in India. Here's how to pre-book

Elon Musk. (File Image)

Elon Musk's SpaceX could make satellite internet service Starlink available in India in 2022.

When trying to place a pre-order for the service in India, the Starlink website says it is targeting coverage in 2022.

Business Insider had first reported that this information is available on the Starlink website.

CNBC reported that Starlink has begun accepting pre-orders for Starlink for $99 (around Rs 7,200), and a $499 upfront cost to order the Starlink kit plus shipping.

The Starlink kit includes a wifi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod, the company said in its website's FAQ section.

On February 22, Musk tweeted that the speed will "double to ~300Mb/s & latency will drop to ~20ms later this year".

"During beta, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system," the company says on its website.

"Once we can predict cash flow reasonably well, Starlink will IPO," Musk tweeted on February 9 in response to a Twitter user.





SpaceX recently said Starlink has over 10,000 users in the United States and abroad.

SpaceX had begun public beta testing of Starlink in October 2020, and Musk has said he is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) of Starlink.