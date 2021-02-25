English
Elon Musk's Starlink promises higher internet speed as it tests system upgrades

SpaceX's Starlink is a low-earth satellite constellation that has the ability to provide a broadband internet connection to even the remotest corners of the world.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Falcon 9 delivers 60 Starlink satellites to orbit (Image- Twitter-@SpaceX)

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said his telecom venture Starlink satellite broadband service is testing system upgrades, which may result in "much higher download speeds".

Musk had earlier confirmed a speed boost from 150Mbps to 300Mbps "later this year" while responding to a Twitter user who received their Starlink broadband kit and shared a screenshot of the service offering them broadband speeds of 130Mbps at their location.

[embed]https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1364748430883631111[/embed]

He further said that because of the boost latency would be reduced to around 20ms, enhancing the users' web browsing experience. In response to another Twitter user, Musk said that Starlink would cover most of "Earth by end of year, all by next year."

"Most of Earth by end of year, all by next year, then it’s about densifying coverage. Important to note that cellular will always have the advantage in dense urban areas. Satellites are best for low to medium population density areas," Musk had tweeted.

Musk is planning to enter the ever-growing Indian telecommunications industry with 100-Mbps satellite-based internet, reported CNBC-TV18.

[embed]https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1363763858121256963[/embed]

He has reportedly approached the Indian government to consider allowing satellite-based broadband technologies to operate in the country.

SpaceX's Starlink is a low-Earth satellite constellation that has the ability to provide a broadband internet connection to even the remotest corners of the world. So far, SpaceX has launched about 1,000 satellites to provide the service.
TAGS: #Elon Musk #SpaceX #starlink #Telecom
first published: Feb 25, 2021 10:00 am

